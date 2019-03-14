Hastings council awarded share of £310,000 homelessness grant

Hastings has benefited from a share of a £310,000 grant to help vulnerable people off the streets and into a secure home.

The grant, which was jointly supplied to councils in East Sussex, was provided by the Government in a strategy aimed at ending rough sleeping.

Ten councils across the South East were granted £3,396,049 to help up to 1,600 households who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless to secure their own home.

A spokesman for Hastings Borough Council confirmed the £310,000 grant will be shared across Hastings, Eastbourne, Rother, Wealden and Lewes councils as partners.

Andy Batsford, lead councillor for housing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “In addition to the rough sleeping initiative, we are also working with other local authorities in East Sussex to develop a project with the £310,000 for rough sleepers with low to medium support needs, and people at high risk of becoming rough sleepers, to find and sustain new accommodation.”

The Cabinet Office said councils were given the money to help those who are homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless to secure their own tenancy – such as paying deposits for the tenancy or putting down the first months’ rent.

It said this will help vulnerable people across the South East region make a home in properties they may otherwise not have been able to access.

The funding forms part of the Government’s Rough Sleeping Strategy which sets out detailed plans to end rough sleeping for good – backed by £100 millon of funding.

Minister for Housing and Homelessness Heather Wheeler MP said: “Everyone deserves to have a home to call their own. Yet often, vulnerable people on the brink of becoming homeless will struggle to find the money to get the safe and secure home they need to get back on their feet.

“This money will make a huge difference in opening up the private rented sector to people who need it in the South East and give them the chance to rebuild their lives.

“This is just one part of the wide-ranging work we are doing to help tackle all forms of homelessness, including our Rough Sleeping Strategy as we ensure more homes are made available for those in need.”

See more:

Three more Hastings sheep attacks

Railway line expected to be closed ‘for several days’ due to landslip

Third knife seized in Hastings in less than a week