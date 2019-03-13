Third knife seized in Hastings in less than a week

Police have arrested a third person for possession of a knife in less than a week.

PC Grant Freeman tweeted today (Wednesday, March 13) that two males were in custody for possession of the bladed article as well as other offences.

They become the third and fourth people to be have had a knife seized in Hastings this week as Sussex Police joined a campaign to reduce knife crime.

On Monday, officers in Hastings seized a knife from a boy under the age of 18, Hastings Police confirmed.

Officers stopped and searched the boy and found him to be in possession of drugs and a knife, police said.

Hastings Police said he was stopped on intelligence that led officers to believe he was in possession of drugs.

During the search officers seized the knife, according to police.

On Thursday (March 7), police searched a man who had been spotted acting in a suspicious manner.

He was arrested for carrying a bladed article, police said, and bailed until April 3.

Also on Monday, three shops in Hastings and Rother were found to have sold a knife to someone aged under 18, a test from Hastings Police revealed.

A spokesman for Hastings Police said: “Officers will now work with the shops and staff to educate them on the sale of knives.”

The test purchases were carried out at the start of a national campaign to educate young people about the dangers of carrying a knife.

The campaign, named Operation Sceptre, is running from March 11-17.

