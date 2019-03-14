Railway line expected to be closed ‘for several days’ due to landslip

A landslip is continuing to cause major disruption on the railway line this morning (Thursday, March 14).

A tree fell on to the railway near Wadhurst yesterday afternoon, which has caused a landslip blocking the lines in both directions, according to Southeastern.

A landslip is causing major disruption on the railway line between Robertsbridge and Tunbridge Wells. Photo courtesy of Southeastern. SUS-190314-071732001

As a result, the line between Tunbridge Wells and Robertsbridge is closed in both directions and trains between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings are subject to major disruption.

A Southeastern spokesman said the firm is unable to run trains between Robertsbridge and Tunbridge Wells until further notice.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Because the earth is still moving, we cannot risk passenger safety by running trains.

“Network Rail engineers have also been unable to start clearing the fallen trees and mud because of the movement. Engineers will inspect the site again in the morning before coming up with an action plan to repair the cutting and restore services.

“Until then we cannot give a definitive timescale, but expect the route between Robertsbridge and Tunbridge Wells to remain closed for several days.”

A spokesman for Southeastern added: “On Thursday (March 14), we strongly advise passengers to find alternative routes and postpone journeys where possible. We will be operating a replacement bus service between Robertsbridge and Tunbridge Wells and a shuttle train service between Hastings & Robertsbridge.

“Passengers travelling from stations south of Tunbridge Wells can use their tickets on High speed services from Ashford International, and may also park at Tonbridge or Tunbridge Wells free of charge. However, we do expect the car parks to be very busy.

“We will provide further updates as soon as we can, but in the meantime please check for the latest information before you travel at www.southeasternrailway.co.uk.”

“We understand this is an inconvenience and we are doing everything we can to ensure services are running again as soon as possible. Customers affected by the closure can claim for compensation by visiting www.southeasternrailway.co.uk/delayrepay.”