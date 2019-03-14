Three more Hastings sheep attacks

Hastings Police are investigating three further sheep attacks which happened within a week of each other.

Officers said they have received three separate reports of dogs attacking sheep just days after 12 sheep were killed and 20 more injured in a sheep attack at Hastings Country Park.

PCSO Daryl Holter, wildlife crime officer) said: “Incidents like this are becoming more common. These incidents impact both the dog owner and farmer.

“Farmers are losing the income, sheep are losing their life and sometimes miscarrying.

“Dog owners are suffering as dogs are being put down or killed by farmers.

“No matter how behaved or placid dogs are at home or with other animals they still may turn when faced with a field of sheep.”

Hastings Country Park attack

Two dogs were shot dead after killing 12 sheep during the ‘devastating attack’ at Hastings Country Park.

The attack took place on Sunday, March 3, after two dogs from a nearby property got into the field, Hastings Borough Council confirmed.

Police and graziers attended the scene and found a number of dead sheep and others so badly mauled they needed to be shot.

The borough council, which owns the land, said 12 sheep died – all were in lamb.

Another 20 suffered dog bite injuries and were attended to by the vet.

Following the latest reported attacks, Hastings Police urged people to call 101 if they saw loose dogs near or around livestock, before it was too late.

