Here’s why film crews are in Hastings and St Leonards

Film crews are in town today (Monday, March 11) filming for an upcoming TV series.

They were spotted on St Leonards seafront at Marina, as well as in the Old Town.

A spokesman for Hastings Borough Council said the filming is for a new drama series called Giri/Haji, which will be broadcast later this year on BBC Two in the UK and on Netflix internationally.

The crews are expected to be taking shots in George Street in the Old Town, as well as fishing beach over the next few days.

Giri/Haji, translated as Duty/Shame in English, will star Takehiro Hira, Kelly MacDonald, Yosuke Kubozuka, Will Sharpe, Masahiro Motoki, Justin Long and Charlie Creed-Miles.

The script for the series is written in both Japanese and English.

Filming began in London last August. Filming will also take place in Tokyo at a later date.

The series is written by Bafta nominee Joe Barton (Humans), directed by Bafta winner and Emmy nominee Julian Farino (Entourage, Marvellous) and produced by Jane Featherstone’s Sister Pictures (The Split, Broadchurch, Cleaning Up).

The plot is about a detective from Tokyo who searches London for his missing brother, who has been involved with the Yakuza and accused of murder.