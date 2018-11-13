Man jailed after taking a knife into the Conquest Hospital

A man has been sentenced to six momnths in prison after bringing a knife into the Conquest Hospital at Hastings.

Geoffrey Peacock, 30, of no fixed address, appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on September 26 and indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife at the Conquest Hospital on September 5.

SEE ALSO: Hastings man caught up in armed police incident Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that it was a serrated knife capable of causing serious harm, and his failure to comply with previous court orders.

