Armed police incident at Hastings: I was trapped in police cordon says resident

A local man has told how he ended up being escorted into his home after an armed police operation descended on the Linton Road are, behind the railway station on Saturday Evening.

Andrew Reid, 48, who lives in nearby Linton Gardens, said: I arrived home in the car after doing some shopping and found the road blocked and flashing lights everywhere, with a helicopter circling overhead.

Police allowed me to park my car outside the cordon and escorted me to my flat, asking me to remain there for a while.

I had planned to go to Battle Bonfire that evening, but that proved impossible in the end.

According to a Hastings Observer reporter at the scene at 6pm, Braybrooke Terrace in Hastings, near the railway station, was cordoned off by police due to an unknown incident.

He saw a helicopter circling overhead, and groups of people gathered at the road closure.

Readers also observed armed police officers in Linton Road at around 7pm,

A spokesman for Sussex Police said they ‘could not confirm anything at this time’, but added that members of the public were not at risk.

At 8pm, a police spokesman said: “Police are in attendance at a property in Linton Crescent in Hastings as part of an investigation. The property is being searched and at this stage, no one at the address has been arrested.”

See also: Court results



See also: Couple stole charity box