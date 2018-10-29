Couple stole charity box from St Leonards shop

A man and woman have been sentenced for stealing a charity box from Marina Park Stores in St Leonards.

They also made off with a paypoint machine during the theft, which took place on August 21.

Frances Boyd, 25, of West Hill Road, St Leonards and Daniel Welby, 38, also of West Hill Road, both indicated pleas of guilty to theft when they appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on September 19.

In the case of Boyd, the court made a community order and ordered her to pay £100 compensation. Welby also received a community order, with a drug rehabilitation requirement and was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Both were made the subject of a court order prohibiting them from going into Marina Park Stores.