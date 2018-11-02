Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for September 19.

September 19:

Robert Fuller, 30, of Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Willingdon Avenue on September 1, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 61 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on the same date. He was jailed for 22 weeks and banned from driving for 62 months and 15 days. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that he showed a blatant disregard for court orders.

Jake Maynard, 21, of Percival Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW at Ravenside retail park, Bexhill, on August 31, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 65 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Simon Oakley, 48, of High Street, Burwash, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Polo on Tower Street, Heathfield, on September 2 while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 77 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Jack Ripley, 28, of Glovers Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Jaguar car on Hastings Road, Bexhill, on August 31, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 52 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence and no insurance on the same date. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for one year.

Kimberley Selwood, 40, of Welton Rise, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Falaise Road, Hastings, on August 31. while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 52 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or test certificate on the same date. She was fined £100 and banned from driving for one year.

Frances Boyd, 25, of West Hill Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a charity box and paypoint machine from Marina Park Stores, St Leonards, on August 21. The court made a community order and ordered her to pay £100 compensation. She was jointly charged with Daniel Welby, 38, of West Hill Road, St Leonards, who indicated a plea of guilty to the same offence. The court made a community order, with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered him to pay £100 compensation. Both were made the subject of a court order prohibiting them from going into Marina Park Stores.

Denis Woollard, 36, of Hatherley Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and to assaulting a police officer. Both offences took place at the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards, on August 19. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £50 compensation for each offence.

George Pallett, 23, of Holmhurst Lane, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting police officers. The offences took place at Battle on February 19. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay a total of £150 compensation.

Gary Spiers, 38, of Coneyburrow Gardens, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing fuel worth £231.03 and £138.83, from St Leonards, on June 27. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £369.86 compensation.