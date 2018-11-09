Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for September 21 - September 27.

September 21:

Tony Campbell, 60, of Allards Lane, Guestling, indicated a plea of guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress. The offence took place at Guestling on July 27. He also pleaded guilty to sending a Facebook Messenger message, on July 22, that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation for each offence. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Ross Purdie, 30, of Upper Stone Street, Maidstone, was found guilty of using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Prospect Place, Hastings, on March 13, 2014. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £300 in prosection costs. An application to re-open the case was refused.

Gary Wilson, 52, of Sedlescombe Gardens, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order by sending a Facebook friend request and message. The offence took place at Bexhill on May 26. The court made a community order and fined him £300. He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

September 24:

A 16-year-old St Leonards youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Eversfield Place, Hastings, on September 1, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 58 microgrammes.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined a total of £200 and banned from driving for one year.

A 17-year-old St Leonards youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a bag of herbal cannabis at Egerton Park, Bexhill, on June 8. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a metal baton) on the same date. He was referred to East Sussex youth offender panel for a three month contract.

September 25:

Barry Farthing, 34, of Bexhill Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen car on Sea Road, Bexhill, on June 10, without due care and attention. He was fined £70 and ordered to pay £160 costs.

Phillip Kemp, 48, of Lydd Road, Camber, pleaded guilty to driving a John Deere tractor on Lydd Road, Camber, on September 30 last year, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis in his blood stream on the same date. He was fined £360 and banned from driving for four years. He was ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

September 26:

Benjamin Bradley, 33, of Farley Bank, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Vectra on Hughenden Road, Hastings, on September 12, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 50 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 14 months.

September 27:

Luke Jones, 38, of Quebec Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after his Ford panel van was involved in an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle. The offence took place at Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay on September 8. He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis on the same date. He was sentenced to 13 weeks in prison and banned from driving for 42 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to aggravated circumstances, in that he collided with a parked car, and related offences of excess alcohol.