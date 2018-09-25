Man endangers lives by throwing furniture on railway lines at Hastings

A 48 year old Hastings man put train passengers in danger by throwing throwing a cushion, two chairs and a table onto live railway tracks.

Anthony Nock, 48, of Earl Street, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to endangering the safety of people travelling on the railway by throwing the furniture on railway tracks when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on August 31.

The offence took place at Hastings on June 17. He also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge made by an earlier court for an offence of being drunk and disorderly.

The court made a community order and fined him £30.