Police respond to incident at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre

Police officers were called to the White Rock Theatre, in Hastings, on Thursday afternoon (September 27).

A police spokesman said officers were responding to a report of a man causing a nuisance.

The report was received at 3.45pm, according to police.

A police spokesman said: “A man was spoken to and escorted away from the location.

“There were no offences, no injuries, no damage, and no arrest.”

