Hastings seafront will be lit up by spectacular sound and light show this evening

Hastings seafront will be lit up this evening when a spectacular free sound and light show takes place at Bottle Alley.

The unique show, a first for Hastings, has been organised by local promoters Mike Raxworthy and Garry Fellows.

The event runs from 7pm - 10.30pm and will utilise the new coloured, lighting, which can be synchronised with music, and features bands and DJs on three stages.

Music will be provided by the Swingstreet Orchestra and the Kavemen with DJs.

People can watch from Hastings Pier or the beach. The restaurant on the pier will remain open during the show.

Keen photographers are being invited to trip the light fantastic by taking and submitting pictures of a light and live music event at Bottle The Organisers are putting up a £50 prize for the best photo of the event. Email your jpg pictures to the Observer with the heading ‘Bottle Alley Light Show Competition’.

Picture by Allyson Breeds.