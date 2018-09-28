Hastings pensioner caught out after claiming Pension Credit while already receiving three works pensions

A pensioner has been ordered to do 60 hours of unpaid work after claiming Pension Credit while failing to disclose he was already receiving three different pensions from places where he had worked.

Alan Edwards, 66, of Quarry Hill, St Leonards, appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on September 12 and indicated a plea of guilty to dishonestly failing to promptly notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances to Pension Credit in that he already received three occupational pensions from Greenalls Group, Buckinghamshire County Council and East Sussex County Council.

The offence took place between September 2013 and July 2017.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work.

See also: Man endangers lives by throwing furniture on railway tracks.

