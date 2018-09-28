Hastings MP Amber Rudd offered cameo in second series of hit TV show Bodyguard

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd has confirmed she was approached by the writer of hit BBC drama Bodyguard about a cameo in a possible second series.

Bodyguard – a drama centred on the Home Secretary and her personal bodyguard – drew in a massive 10.8 million viewers on Sunday evening (September 23) as the first series drew to a close, making it the most-watched BBC drama since 2008.

Since its conclusion, speculation of a second series has been ramped up and Ms Rudd confirmed Bodyguard’s writer Jed Mecurio – who also wrote Line of Duty – has approached her about a cameo in a second series.

Ms Rudd said: “Yes, I’m hoping to take the writer up on his suggestion.

“Sadly it’s unclear if there is going to be a second series yet, but I’ll be waiting by my phone if there is.”

This is not the first time the former Home Secretary has been linked to the BBC drama.

Before the show aired in August, Keeley Hawes, who stars as Julia Montague, a Tory MP serving as Home Secretary, was quoted by the Radio Times as saying she took ‘a good look at Amber Rudd’ as part of her preparation for the role.

She added: “She (Ms Rudd) was just a brilliant example of the life that Julia is living.”

Writing in The Times on August 26 after hearing of this interview, Ms Rudd said: “Suddenly this was a show I couldn’t miss.”

Appearing on the BBC’s new Politics Live show on September 3, the Hastings MP said she ‘couldn’t possibly comment’ when asked by Jo Coburn if the drama reminded her of anyone.

Later in the show, Ms Rudd was asked whether the show was realistic, to which she replied: “Certain aspects of it but I couldn’t comment on the others.”

When asked to expand her comments, the former Home Secretary said: “Well, the aspects that are quite truthful are the business of having your bodyguards there the whole time, making sure that you’re safe all the time.

“And that security comes before politics.”

