Police believe ‘more than one responsible’ in Hastings break-in

Police investigating a break-in at Queensbury House, in Hastings, believe more than one person was responsible ‘due to the volume of goods taken’.

Police said the break-in was reported to have taken place between 10.34pm on Wednesday (October 10) and 10.36am on Thursday (October 11).

Thousands of pounds worth of electrical items, including cameras and musical equipment, were stolen from the seven separate levels within the premises, in Havelock Road, Hastings and damage was caused throughout.

The items belonged to new businesses and charities, including the group Warming up the Homeless.

Read our original story here.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “Police would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time, especially any vehicles seen in the Priory Street areas of Hastings.

“Due to the volume of goods taken, it is believed there may have been more than one person responsible and a vehicle may have been used.

“Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has recently been offered any high value cameras of musical equipment for sale.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 435 of 11/10.

