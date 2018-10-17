Hastings Indian restaurant scoops top national award

An Indian restaurant in Hastings was recognised at an annual awards ceremony for being the best in East Sussex.

The Ocean Spice Restaurant, based at 43 White Rock, Hastings, was presented with the top prize at the Curry Life Awards in London on Sunday, October 7.

Siddiqur Rahman, who runs the family owned business, said: “It’s a great honour to be recognised and I would like to thank my team for their hard work and our customers who’ve inspired us to keep improving and experimenting.”

The Curry Life awards showcase the best the curry industry has to offer, rewarding those who strive towards providing a unique experience, with excellent food, service and ambience.

Curry chefs and restaurateurs from across the country picked up awards in front of an audience of more than 700 people at a gala event hosted by journalist and broadcaster Jon Snow.

At this year’s ceremony, korma was crowned king of the curries for diners. The mild dish is Britain’s most popular Indian cuisine. It was named by almost a quarter of restaurants as their biggest seller, with jalfrezi finishing second on 17 per cent, followed by tikka masala.

Other offerings in the top ten included rogan josh, vindaloo and balti, a poll conducted by Curry Life.

Cobra Beer founder Lord Karan Bilimoria announced the full results of the survey at the National Curry Life Awards in London.

He said: “Not many people would have thought korma was more popular than dishes such as tikka masala and balti – so the survey findings really are fascinating from that point of view. More than 2,000 curry bosses were quizzed for the poll.

“We are delighted Cobra continues to be the nation’s favourite beer with all curry dishes. “Curry remains one of the country’s favourite takeaway foods – and now we know that korma is king.”

Syed Belal Ahmed, editor of Curry Life Magazine, which organises the Curry Life Awards, added: “We have been championing the British curry cuisine for many years and despite being hit hard by several recessions, it has managed to survive and flourish.

“There are pressing issues that need to be resolved, such as relaxing overseas work permits and a sensible discussion about spiralling business rates, but awards ceremony was about recognition and celebration of much loved British curry.”

Read more:

St Leonards murder trial: Accused ‘aimed rifle at police’ after fatal shooting of two women

William Parker Academy shows future students in Hastings how cool school really is

Travel news for Sussex: Wednesday, October 17