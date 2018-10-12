Number of items stolen in burglary at Queensbury House, Hastings

Police are investigating a report of a burglary at Queensbury House in Havelock Road, Hastings.

It is reported to have happened overnight on Wednesday, October 10, according to a police spokesman.

A number of items of musical and electrical equipment were stolen from the seven separate levels within the premises and damage was caused throughout, police said.

Warming Up The Homeless, a group supporting rough sleepers, is based at Queensbury House and confirmed its offices were damaged during the break in.

Lesley Hunter, who runs the group, said lots of items have been stolen and the group is ‘distraught’.

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 435 of 11/10.

