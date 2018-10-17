William Parker Academy shows future students in Hastings how cool school really is

Bubbles and bangs were the order of the day at Ark William Parker Academy, Hastings when they welcomed young people and their parents to an open evening.

School Principal, Stephanie Newman says the event gave prospective Year 6 students and parents the opportunity to experience the vast range of activities and opportunities the academy has to offer.

FoodTech - Ark William Parker Open Evening SUS-181015-132938001

“Groups went on tours around the academy as current students showed off their school with pride, answering questions and helping the younger visitors with activities,” she said.

“The science department was buzzing with youngsters queueing to take part in experiments; they gasped when bubbles turned into huge flames!; jumped at the loud bangs and pops that were created in test tubes and were intrigued with the biology dissections, inquisitively peering into the microscopes. The art and photography department was also busy as budding artists screen printed and setup photoshoots. As always, food technology was crammed with students eager to decorate cakes and even more eager to sample their creations!

The business department ran a guess the logo challenge; there were various displays in English, Geography and RE and the library was open for visitors to browse the facilities.”

Youngsters also took part in various activities including a ‘who’s who’ challenge in the history department, interactive games in maths, basketball shootouts and badminton within the sports facilities.

Chemistry - Ark William Parker Open Evening SUS-181015-133130001

Guests were also given the opportunity to hear first-hand from students about their experiences at the academy during the Principal’s address in the main hall.

Ms Newman added: “We enjoyed welcoming prospective students and parents to our open evening. With the move from primary to secondary school drawing closer, this event gave visitors a glimpse of life at Ark William Parker. We were keen for parents to have the opportunity to question staff and students to help them make the important decision as to their son’s future education.”

If you missed the event and wish to visit the academy, telephone 01424 439888 to arrange a tour where staff will be pleased to welcome you.

Food Technology - Ark William Parker Open Evening SUS-181015-132949001

Screenprinting - Ark William Parker Open Evening SUS-181015-133020001