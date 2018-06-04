River Island confirms Priory Meadow closure date

River Island has announced the date it will cease trading at the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, in Hastings.

The fashion retailer, located in Queens Road, Hastings, will be closing on Saturday, June 23.

River Island confirmed its closure last week, becoming the third shop to leave the shopping centre this year.

In January, tReds closed and was replaced by independently-owned jewellery chain Warren James before Topshop and Topman closed in April due to lease expiration.

At the time of announcing its closure, a spokesman for River Island said no comment would be made on the reasons behind the decision.

River Island’s closure will be a setback to the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre which property agency Colliers had classified as one its anchor tenants – one which attracts other businesses. Other brands on the list included Marks and Spencer, H&M, New Look, and Pizza Express. Topshop had been classified as an anchor tenant before it closed.

After River Island’s announcement, rumours of New Look closing spread on social media before a spokesman for the retailer said: “I can confirm there are no plans to close our store in Hastings.”

A spokesman for Priory Meadow added: “Unfortunately, at the moment, all leasing matters are confidential therefore we are unable to comment any further.”

News of River Island’s closure is not expected to impact on Primark’s plans to open in the shopping centre in summer 2018.

Primark will open in the premises left vacant by BHS but no official opening date has been set.