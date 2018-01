A shoe shop in the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre will be closing its doors for the final time at the end of the month.

tReds shoe shop will be closing on Saturday, January 27, 2018.

A spokesman for tReds said: “A jewellers has put in an offer for the premises which has now been accepted.

“The final day of trading for tReds will be Saturday, January 27.”

The shop will be replaced by independently-owned jewellery chain Warren James.