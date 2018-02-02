Major fashion retailer to leave Priory Meadow

A major fashion retailer is set to close its store in the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre later this year, it has emerged.

Topshop and Topman, located in Queens Square, Queens Road, Hastings, will be closing in April 2018 due to lease expiration, a spokesman for the retailer has confirmed.

The spokesman added: “We will endeavour to offer current staff other employment options within the Arcadia Group and customers can continue to shop online at topshop.com and topman.com.”

Other brands within the Arcadia Group include Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge, Outfit and Wallis.

Along with Marks and Spencer, H&M, New Look, River Island and Pizza Express, Topshop had been classified as an anchor tenant – one which attracts other businesses – within the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre by commercial property agency Colliers.

News of the closure comes four months after value fashion retailer Primark announced plans to open a new store in the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in summer 2018.

Primark will open in the premises left vacant by BHS.