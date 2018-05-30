Retailer to close Priory Meadow store

A fashion retailer is set to close its store in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, it has emerged.

River Island, located in Queens Road, Hastings, will close, a spokesman for the retailer said, but no date has been confirmed.

A spokesman for River Island said: “Our Hastings store is in fact closing, but we are not going to make a comment on this.”

River Island’s announcement comes just three months after Topshop and Topman confirmed it was leaving Priory Meadow.

Topshop and Topman closed in April 2018 due to ‘lease expiration’.

River Island’s closure will be a setback to the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre which property agency Colliers had classified as one its anchor tenants – one which attracts other businesses. Other brands on the list included Marks and Spencer, H&M, New Look, and Pizza Express. Topshop had been classified as an anchor tenant before it closed.

A spokesman for Priory Meadow added: “Unfortunately, at the moment, all leasing matters are confidential therefore we are unable to comment any further.”

News of River Island’s closure is not expected to impact on Primark’s plans to open in the shopping centre in summer 2018.

Primark will open in the premises left vacant by BHS but no official opening date has been set.