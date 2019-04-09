Clintons explains why it closed Hastings store

Clintons has explained why it closed its branch in Hastings town centre.

The popular card shop in Priory Meadow shut its doors for the final time on Mother’s Day.

A representative at Clintons said: “We can confirm that the store closed on Sunday, the 31st of March.

“Despite our best efforts we were unable to reach suitable financial terms to renew the lease on an acceptable basis.

“We’d like to thank our hardworking team in Hastings, with over 60 years’ experience between them, for the commitment and loyalty shown to Clintons during their time with us.”

Commenting on the Hastings Observer’s Facebook page, the store’s manager Teresa Mary Ann Mercer said: “It’s devastated my team and I, as I had been with Clintons in that store for 17 years.

“We are now all unemployed for the first time and it’s scary for all of us. But I would like to publicly thank all our loyal customers for their kind words and generosity which was overwhelming and very touching.”

Also commenting on Facebook, Victoria Austen wrote: “I was so sad when I went to town at the weekend and found Clintons had closed. I loved going there to buy my cards and other various items.

“I for one will miss Clintons being in the town. And so sad for the lovely staff that worked there too.”

Michael John Walker added: “How very sad that Clintons has gone. Would the owners of Priory Meadow prefer to have no income from empty premises than to make the rents of their properties affordable for their tenants?”

Priory Meadow has been contacted for a comment.

