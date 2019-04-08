Hastings town centre store closes its doors

A shop in Hastings town centre has closed its doors.

Clintons, in Priory Meadow, shut the store for the final time on Mother’s Day (Sunday, March 31).

The Clintons store in Priory Meadow, Hastings, has closed. SUS-190804-180014001

A sign in the shop’s window says: “We regret to inform you that this store is now closed.

“Visit your nearest store, 38 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex, TN40 1AX or visit clintonsretail.com.”

A spokesman for Priory Meadow said Clintons ‘made a business decision to close the store on Sunday, March 31’.

Clintons has been contacted for comment.

Read more:

Towns like Hastings and St Leonards ‘suffer from neglect’, says House of Lords report

Hastings town centre streets with most recorded anti-social behaviour revealed

Hastings Beatles Day in pictures