Hastings town centre store closes its doors

A shop in Hastings town centre has closed its doors.
Clintons, in Priory Meadow, shut the store for the final time on Mother’s Day (Sunday, March 31).
A sign in the shop’s window says: “We regret to inform you that this store is now closed.
“Visit your nearest store, 38 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex, TN40 1AX or visit clintonsretail.com.”
A spokesman for Priory Meadow said Clintons ‘made a business decision to close the store on Sunday, March 31’.
Clintons has been contacted for comment.
