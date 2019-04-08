Hastings town centre streets with the most recorded anti-social behaviour revealed

Police are seeking witnesses to an arson attack at a house in Crawley

Here are the streets with the most anti-social behaviour recorded by Sussex Police in Hastings town centre.

The figures from January 2019 (the most recent available) show 25 recorded reports of anti-social behaviour. The information has been published on the police.uk website. All pictures: Google Maps.

On or near Pelham Street, 5 reports of anti-social behaviour
On or near Havelock Road, 3 reports of anti-social behaviour
On or near Priory Street, 2 reports of anti-social behaviour
On or near supermarket, Queens Road, 2 reports of anti-social behaviour
