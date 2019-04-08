Hastings plot with permission for new house to go up at auction

A plot of land in Hastings with planning permission for a new house is coming up for auction next month.

The 0.03-hectare (0.07-acre) site at the rear of 81 Lower Park Road is among 138 lots in the auction being held by independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

209A Priory Road, Hastings. SUS-190804-120407001

It is being offered at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Wednesday, May 1 with a freehold guide price of £55,000 to £60,000.

Senior auction valuer Emma Attrell said: “This freehold rectangular parcel of land is located in a residential area within close proximity of Alexandra Park and Hastings town centre and within easy reach of the seafront.

“Planning consent has been granted for the construction of a single dwelling which, once developed, would be ideal for owner occupation, resale or could be let to provide a good income.

“I am expecting good interest in this lot – particularly from developers and builders – as the administrative complexity of securing planning permission has already been undertaken.”

Also up at the auction is a one-bedroom garden flat in need of refurbishment at 209A Priory Road, Hastings.

Offered jointly with Oakfield, the property has a leasehold guide price of £35,000 to £40,000 and vacant possession.

Emma added: “The property, which has a private street entrance, is now in need of full modernisation and refurbishment. Once the work has been carried out it would be ideal for owner occupation, resale or investment.”

The flat is in a converted block on West Hill, above the town centre, allowing good access to the seafront, the A259 and the A21.

