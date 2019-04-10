Award-winning bakery chain to open in Hastings

An award-winning national bakery chain will open a branch in Hastings after buying a shop in the town.

The Cornish Bakery has bought the premises previously occupied by Latham’s Brasserie, in George Street.

Following 15 years of ownership, Latham’s Brasserie’s owners, Mr and Mrs Voutsas, decided to retire from the sector and are delighted to have secured new tenants for their premises.

They said: “We are very pleased to be able to put our feet up and settle into an early retirement. James Hughes from Christie & Co was very helpful throughout the process, providing us with plenty of advice and guidance along the way. We look forward to seeing what The Cornish Bakery can bring to the town.”

Latham’s Brasserie has been acquired by The Cornish Bakery, an award-winning bakery with 42 sites across the UK, plus one site in Gibraltar. The firm plans to continue expanding as it looks for the right sites in the right locations.

The main trading area is split across two levels and can accommodate for a total of 55 covers. On the first floor, a second seating area and terrace area provide additional seating. There is spacious owner’s accommodation, with three double bedrooms situated across the first and second floors.

James Hughes, senior business agent at Christie & Co’s Maidstone office handled the sale, and added: “The process has been relatively straightforward, and I could not be happier to have found a great tenant for Mr and Mrs Voutsas.

“We had plenty of interest with a high number of viewings and several offers but in the end, we agreed a sale to a very strong corporate covenant.”

