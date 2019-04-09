Pair prosecuted for running Hastings car repair business without permission

Two men has been prosecuted for running a car repair business in Hastings without planning permission, according to the council.

Hastings Borough Council prosecuted Trevor Foster and Paul Hoare who ran their business in St Mary’s Road.

Mr Foster and Mr Hoare did not attend the hearing but were each fined £1,000 plus costs and victim surcharges totalling £2,792, according to the council.

Kim Forward, lead councillor for planning, said: “We are always concerned when planning rules are ignored and, as in this case, will prosecute people who don’t communicate with us and refuse to provide the necessary information.”

See more:

St Leonards double murder: Investigation into police’s contact with victim ends

Clintons explains why it closed Hastings store

Four taken to hospital after ‘serious collision’ on A21