Woman, 63, robbed in Hastings town centre

Police have released at CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a street robbery in Hastings.

Police said a 63-year-old woman was approached by a man outside the Santander bank in Queens Road, on Friday (April 5) at about 8.40pm.

Do you recognise this man? Picture supplied by Sussex Police

According to police, he grabbed hold of her hands and stole her purse containing cash before running off along Portland Place.

The victim was left shaken and distressed.

The suspect is described as aged in his 20s, 5ft 10in to 6ft, slim with dark hair and a dark beard. He was wearing a zipped hoodie, a baseball cap, black jeans and trainers.

Detective Constable Mitchell Humby said: “We are urging anyone who recognises the man in the image to contact us.

“Also for any members of the public who were in Queens Road at the time who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. This was a busy area on a Friday night.

“We are also requesting that anyone who have dashcams who drove along Queens Road at the time to check the footage, especially taxi drivers who may have been waiting in the area. “

Report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1188 of 05/04 if you can help with the investigation.

See more:

St Leonards double murder: Investigation into police’s contact with victim ends

Clintons explains why it closed Hastings store

Four taken to hospital after ‘serious collision’ on A21