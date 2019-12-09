Go West and Paul Young: 1980s icons at White Rock Theatre

Go West and Paul Young have announced a Hastings date for their new double-bill tour next year.

Tickets (£34-£42.50) went on sale on Monday for this concert at the White Rock Theatre on September 23, 2020.

Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Organisers say that this will be a “bumper bill of nostalgic pop”.

Go West were formed in 1982 by Peter Cox and Richard Drummie who became one of the most successful songwriting duos of the decade. Their hits included ‘We Close Our Eyes’, ‘Call Me’ and ‘Don’t Look Down’. In 1990 their song ‘King of Wishful Thinking’ was used in the soundtrack for the hugely popular rom-com Pretty Woman.

Visit www.gowest.org.uk to find out more.

Originally in the group Q-Tips, Paul Young went solo in the ’80s, releasing the album ‘No Parlez’, as well as a string of hits like ‘Wherever I Lay My Hat’, ‘Love of The Common People’ and ‘Everytime You Go Away’. Paul is a Brit Award winner for Best Male vocalist and sings the opening lines on the original Band Aid Single ‘Feed The World’. He’s also a key member of the Tex Mex/Americana band Los Pacaminos.

