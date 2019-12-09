Jonathan Pie’s Fake News Tour heads to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre

Irritable news reporter Jonathan Pie brings his Fake News Tour to White Rock Theatre, Hastings, in spring.

The show starts at 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 1, and tickets go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday, December 10) at 10am.

Tickets cost £23.50-£31.50. Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Jonathan Pie is the creation of actor and comedian Tom Walker.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Jonathan Pie returns to the road once more to berate the people in power – and the journalists apparently holding them to account. “Following a sell-out first leg of the Fake News Tour in 2019 including sold out shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, the stand-up show comes to Hastings White Rock as part of a select 10 venue UK tour for 2020.

“Jonathan Pie is the exasperated news reporter whose videos have been seen across the world. His previous two tours have taken in venues such as the Hammersmith Apollo and the London Palladium and performances across the US and Australia.

Jonathan Pie has been described as ‘brilliant, brave, raw and analytical without forgetting to be funny’ by Ricky Gervais. With more than 1.2 million Facebook followers, his videos regularly achieve millions of views going viral internationally. His response to the election of Donald Trump was viewed more than 150 million times worldwide.”

