Baxter Dury announced for Hastings Fat Tuesday

Singer-songwriter Baxter Dury is set to headline the launch night of Hastings Fat Tuesday next year.

The English indie legend has been booked for the event on February 21 (7.45pm) at the White Rock Theatre.

Tickets are now on sale and cost £21. Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

The support act for the evening will be Hastings’ Kid Kapichi, who has just finished a UK tour supporting Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes.

Fat Tuesday organiser Adam Daly is thrilled to have Baxter involved. He said: “The festival has been growing every year over the past decade, and this year we decided to open it with a major artist performing at the biggest venue in town.”

Baxter, who aims to release his new album Night Chancers in March, decided to include Hastings as part of his 2020 European tour after hearing about Hastings Fat Tuesday from his sister Jemima, a Hastings resident.

He said: “I think Hastings is a brilliant place and I’ve always meant to make it down for Fat Tuesday so I’m very happy to be playing!”

To see what else is on during Fat Tuesday 2020 visit hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.

Follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Jonathan Pie’s Fake News Tour heads to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre. Click here to read more.

East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, December 6-12. Click here to read more.

Discover the bizarre inhabitants of Britain: an interview with cartoonist Chelsea Renton. Click here to read more.