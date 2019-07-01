Double Edinburgh preview at Kino-Teatr, St Leonards

George Egg and Michael Fabbri offer a double-bill of stand-up comedy at Kino-Teatr, St Leonards, on Saturday, July 6.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £12 on 01424 457830 or via www.kino-teatr.co.uk.

The event is a special preview before the pair take their material to the Edinburgh Fringe in August.

George Egg’s Movable Feast provides “more invention, more instruction, more ingredients”, said a spokesperson.

“It’s brand new comedy from the stand-up who cooks. In this show he’s on the road so it’s time for Planes, Trains and Automob-meals. Try the food at the end of the show, providing you can stop laughing.”

Michael Fabbri’s Rebooted is a new set from the star of Radio 4’s Dyslexicon. Michael has graced the global comedy circuit for many years and is known for his strong storytelling abilities.

