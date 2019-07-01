Hastings Sinfonia present a passionate night of music with a renowned Italian guitarist

The Hastings Sinfonia is set to put on its most exciting concert yet.

Fiesta – A Night of Passion is at St Mary in the Castle on Saturday, July 6 (7.30pm).

Giulio Tampalini. Picture by Sergio Lussignoli

The show includes Chabrier’s España Rhapsody, music from Carmen, the Spanish Dance from the Nutcracker and other fiery works.

It also features renowned Italian guitarist Giulio Tampalini performing on a guitar that has been made for him by Sussex craftsman Philip Woodfield-Moore.

Philip said: “Music and instrument making have been passions for me since my teenage years. Having spent 30 years professionally building classical guitars, I now have a worldwide reputation. Occasionally soloists seek me out, and in 2008 an extraordinary guitarist, Giulio Tampalini, turned up at my workshop in Battle to try out some guitars. He went away with the first of several I have built for him in the following years.

“He is quite different to any other guitarist I have yet had dealings with in that he can push the instrument further, with a huge dynamic range. I had the feeling from the start that a guitar was merely a tool with which to project his larger than life personality and interpretations, in the manner of Paganini perhaps.”

Thomasin Trezise

The concert will also feature soprano Thomasin Tresize, flamenco dancer Ana Leon and Diana Freedman’s School of Dance.

Tickets are £13 (u18s free) from Hastings Tourist Info Centre, www.ticketsource.co.uk/hastingssinfonia, 0333 666 3366 or £15 on the door.

Hastings cinema listings, Friday, June 28, to Thursday, July 4. Click here to read more.

Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday, June 28, to Thursday, July 4. Click here to read more.