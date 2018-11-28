Hastings Heritage Trail: Celebrating places with fascinating history and design

The Hastings Heritage Trial – celebrating 10 central locations that have stayed largely unchanged for at least 25 years – launched this month.

Created by Hastings-born photographer Maxine Beuret, and including suggestions from local people, each place has been chosen for its fascinating history with a focus on design.

Carlisle Parade Car Park SUS-181127-140229001

The trail has seven outdoor locations and three indoor. It is supported by a leaflet with a children’s brass rubbing trail, and a website with an Instagram feed and digital storytelling.

The 10 locations featured are: F. Chambers Jewellers, 51 Robertson Street, 1925; Claremont Hair Studio, 7 Claremont, 1987; Carlisle Parade/Robertson Terrace Seaview Shelters, 1931; Carlisle Parade Underground Car Park, 1931; Pelham Place Roundabout Fountain, 1960; Hastings Crazy Golf Course, 1974; The Albion Pub, George Street Bar, 1940; The West Hill Lift, George Street, 1891; The Net Shop & Jellied Eel Bar, 7a Rock-a-Nore Road, 1968; and Tamarisk Steps, Rock-a-Nore Road, 1839.

At each trail stop, a sign designed by In Situ collective exhibits a single current photograph taken by Maxine, some concise historical information and a historic image, space for public trail user photographs and other artworks, a trail map and a children’s brass rubbing.

The website’s digital storytelling combines Maxine’s photograph with oral history interviews done by local people. Trail users are encouraged to submit their photographs and these will be displayed on the website and social media platforms.

West Hill Lift. SUS-181128-134943001

For more information, visit the website at http://hastingsheritagetrail.co.uk/.

Robertson Terrace shelter. SUS-181128-134932001

