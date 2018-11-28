Hastings Illustration Festival offers family-friendly weekend of creative fun

HiFest (Hastings Illustration Festival) returns to the Printworks, Trinity Street, for its fifth and final installment on Saturday December 1 and Sunday 2, 11am - 6pm.

For the past five years it has brought together some of the biggest names in illustration for a jam-packed, family-friendly weekend of creative fun.

There over 60 stalls offering an array of prints, books, cards, t-shirts, ceramics and Christmas gifts, as well as programme of talks, workshops, exhibitions, screenings and live drawing happening throughout the weekend.

There will be a series of presentations and panel discussions on a range of subjects including travel and illustration, adult advent calendars, ‘festival folk’ and the popular panel talk, Girls That Draw.

Interactive, family-friendly activities including colouring-in, paper craft animals and screen printing with Little Mashers.

Benjamin Phillips returns with his highly popular live portrait-drawing sessions over the weekend. While Print Wagon will be offering exclusive freshly-pressed linocut prints to the first 25 visitors, on each day.

The festival takes place at the Printworks and 5 Trinity Street, close by. Tickets: £5 adult / £4 student / Under 16’s free. For more information on the event and to purchase ticketsvisit www.hifest.co.uk or follow @hifestuk.

