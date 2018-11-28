Sudden Hastings post office closure - here’s the latest

A Post Office branch in Hastings has been closed for six weeks.

The Whitefriars Road Post Office, in Hastings, temporarily closed without warning on October 12 ‘due to circumstances outside of Post Office Ltd’s control’, according to a Post Office spokesman.

However, the Post Office is unable to confirm when it will reopen.

A spokesman said: “At this stage we do not have a date of when a Post Office will re-open in this area of Hastings.”

They added: “We can’t disclose any further details about the closure as this information is private and confidential, and I’m unable to confirm when the branch will re-open.

“We are fully aware of the importance the Post Office has for the customers who depend on us, and I want to assure you that we remain committed to ensuring essential services remain accessible for customers in your community.

“Our Area Management Team are aware of the situation at this branch, and are working hard to identify a solution for the short-term and long-term future of Post Office services in this area.”

In a second statement, a Post Office spokesman said: “We sincerely apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Whitefriars Road Post Office.

“We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services.

“We would like to reassure customers that the decision to suspend services at any of our branches is never taken lightly.

“We take very seriously any decision to temporarily close a branch, and will only do so when it is warranted.”

The Post Office said it ‘appreciated’ the inconvenience and frustration caused by the closure but advised the community to use an alternative branch.

The spokesman added: “We are working hard to restore services for the community as quickly as possible. In the meantime, customers can access Post Office services at any Post Office, including Hastings, Ore and Old Hastings Post Offices.”

The full address of nearby branches are:

– Hastings Post Office, WHSmith Ltd, Queens Road, Priory Meadow, Hastings, TN34 1PH

– Ore Post Office, 490 Old London Road, Ore, Hasting, TN35 5BL

– Old Town Hastings, 21- 22 George Street, Hastings, TN34 3EG