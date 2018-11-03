Beckley 10K: Around 200 runners expected for event’s 14th year

Around 200 runners are expected to take part in the Beckley 10K tomorrow (Sunday) morning.

A true community race, organised jointly by local race management company Nice Work and raising money for the Beckley Village Centre, the Beckley 10K is returning for its 14th year.

Martin Burke, Nice Work founder and race director, said: “The Beckley 10K is a race very close to our hearts as this is where it all began, Nice Work’s very first race 14 years ago.”

See also: * Poppy Half Marathon: Entries set to close this weekend

* Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club wins medal at European Championships

* Hastings United boss: We ticked a lot of boxes in 4-0 win



Starting and finishing at the Beckley Village Centre, this popular but challenging rural run uses the lanes around the pretty East Sussex village.

Although hilly in parts, the home stretch is straight and largely downhill-ish, so a fast finish is guaranteed.

Runners of all standards are welcome, and there will be medals, free beer and home-made cakes for all finishers.

A two-mile fun run/walk will take place alongside the main race at 11am, and a short children’s race will be held at 10.45am, making for a fantastic family event. Entries for both races will be available on the day.

The event is generously sponsored by M&S Electrical.

To enter or find out more, visit https://www.nice-work.org.uk/races/beckley-10k or email info@nice-work.org.uk or call 01797 229955.