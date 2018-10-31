Hastings United boss: We ticked a lot of boxes in 4-0 win

Hastings United Football Club’s 4-0 victory at home to Greenwich Borough last night (Tuesday) ‘ticked a lot of boxes’, according to manager Chris Agutter.

Hastings scored once in the first half and three times in the second to record their fourth home win out of four in the Bostik League South East Division.

Hastings United Football Club manager Chris Agutter. Picture courtesy Scott White

Speaking afterwards, Agutter said: “We ticked a lot of boxes tonight. We got another clean sheet, which is really important and what we’ve been looking to improve on.

“Also we got good minutes under a lot of players’ belts. Lanre (Azeez) made his debut and I thought he was excellent. Lots of positives to take.

See also: * Hastings United go second in table after 4-0 victory

* Hastings United go fourth after beating Guernsey

* Hastings United announce stadium plan at new site



“Second half was much better than the first. First half was a bit more 50-50 and it could’ve been 5-5 at half time, a little bit too open for my liking.

“I just thought every time we attacked and got the ball high up the pitch, we were just as likely to concede as we were to score. Luckily we took one of our opportunities and they didn’t.

“I think going in at half time in front was a big thing. At half time we changed shape a little bit and made us a little bit more difficult to break down on the counter-attack.

“I think it worked and second half was normal service resumed actually. I thought we played really well second half.

“Physically we’ve come on strong. We knew they had a tough day at the office on Saturday in the (FA) Trophy and we always felt the longer the game went on, coupled with how physically good we are, it would pay off.

“All three subs, Dayshonne (Golding), Antonio (Walker) and Hass (Ibrahim), have come on and had a really positive impact. Hass, in particular, was outstanding and deservedly got two assists.”

Bostik League South East Division top half (played-points): 1 Cray Wanderers 10-28 (+19 goal difference), 2 HASTINGS UNITED 8-21 (+14), 3 Phoenix Sports 11-20 (+5), 4 Hythe Town 10-19 (+6), 5 VCD Athletic 10-18 (-1), 6 Whyteleafe 8-15 (+6), 7 Haywards Heath Town 10-15 (+3), 8 Whitstable Town 10-15 (-1), 9 Ramsgate 10-14 (+2), 10 Sittingbourne 10-14 (-1).