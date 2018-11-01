Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club wins medal at European Championships

Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club enjoyed much success at the 2018 ETU European Aquabike Championships.

The local club won an age group medal and had two other athletes in the top 10 of their age groups in Ibiza.

Sean Collins claimed a bronze medal in his age group and finished 12th overall, while Dan Harlott finished ninth in his age group and 77th overall, and Paul Harris was seventh in his age group and 47th overall.

The event was supposed to be a 1,900m swim followed by a 56-mile ride, but heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning, which resulted in mud slides, meant the timing was put back and the bike distance was reduced to 28 miles.

Head coach Harris said: “It was a shame about the weather, but understandable that the course distance was reduced and safety must come first.

“It was a great way to finish the season off with good results from all of the club’s athletes. We will now have a rest and rebuild for next season.”

Structured coaching sessions continue through the week for all abilities, with swimming on Sundays from 7.45am-8.45am at the Battle Abbey School pool in Penland Road, Bexhill, running on Wednesdays from 6-7pm at Dordrecht Way, Hastings, and cycling on Thursdays from 7-8.15pm at Hastings United Sports & Social Club.

