High-flying team beats reigning England champions 10-2

The locally-based Sussex Futsal Club pulled off a crushing win against the reigning champions of England.

Sussex triumphed 10-2 against Reading Futsal Club on Sunday to strengthen their hold on second place in the FA National Futsal League.

The result moved Sussex three points clear of third-placed Loughborough Futsal Club, who lost 6-3 away to Cambridge United Futsal.

Jarrod Basger led the way with four goals, Alberto Camara and Doug Reed netted twice each, and Jimmy Elford and Tobias Seeto were also on target for a Sussex side which led 4-0 at half time.

Matt Cruttwell, Robert Ursell, Charlie Kuehn, Diogo Da Silva completed the Sussex squad in a game sponsored by Ibanes Sport.

Sussex have won 11 of their 15 league matches so far and they will host York City Futsal this coming Sunday.