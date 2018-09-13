England star signs ahead of Super League season

The locally-based Sussex Futsal Club has signed an England international ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Doug Reed, who has been a professional player for the last eight years having played in Spain and Croatia, has joined the club for its debut campaign in the FA National Futsal League National Super League.

Reed is also coaching within the Sussex Futsal youth academy.

Club spokesman Jimmy Elford said: “Doug is a massive signing for us. We consider him one of the top players in the Super League, which will help us in our debut season in the top flight.

“Having relocated from Manchester, Doug was keen to coach within our academy, which is great news for local youth players either wanting to carve out a career in futsal or aid their football development.

“We are keen to get more players on the England pathway, as well as the newly-formed Great Britain futsal teams.”

Sussex Futsal run their youth academy on Thursdays at Ark William Parker Academy from 6-9pm for boys and girls aged 5-16. To book a place, email info@sussexfutsal.co.uk

Sussex will kick-off their Super League season away to FC Salisbury United on Sunday October 7.