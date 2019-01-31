High-flying team beats reigning national league champs

The locally-based Sussex Futsal Club defeated the reigning FA National Futsal League champions.

Sussex won 9-8 at home to Reading Futsal Club to maintain second place in their debut Super League season.

Sussex were missing the influencial quartet of Doug Reed (England duty), Diogo Da Silva (suspended), Marcelo Graca (work) and Jordan Astell (injured).

But they recovered from going 3-1 down to lead 4-3 at half time before going on to preserve their narrow advantage during the second half of a match sponsored by Silverhill-based estate agent Inspired Property Hub.

Five of the goals were scored by Australia internationals Jarrod Basger (3) and Tobias Seeto (2). Hastings United footballer Sam Cruttwell netted twice, as did Rob Ursell.

The matchday squad was completed by Matt Cruttwell, Daniel Lipman, Jimmy Elford, Alan Foster, Charlie Kuehn, Alberto Camara, Aquib Salim and Pedro Bernaroini.

Sussex have won nine of their 11 matches so far and their next game is at home to eighth-placed FC Salisbury United Futsal on Sunday February 10.