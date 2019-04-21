Hollington United power to 10-1 victory

Hollington United Football Club showed no signs of a cup final hangover whatsoever as it powered to a 10-1 victory yesterday (Saturday).

Just three days on from their Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup triumph, the Lions hit double figures away to Peacehaven & Telscombe II in the Mid Sussex League Premier Division.

Third-placed Hollington are three points behind second-placed Balcombe with two games in hand, although they should soon be awarded the points for last weekend’s match at home to Buxted when the opposition failed to field a team.

With players being rested for the Easter Monday clash away to Lindfield, Hollington’s line-up saw a few changes, including Andy Corrigan and Frazer Fitchett now back for selection. The visitors started the game with five teenagers and finished with seven.

The Lions started quickly, with the instruction to just keep the ball and tire the opposition on a sunny and warm day.

Alan Foster opened the scoring after 14 minutes with a nicely-taken goal after turning in the box. Two minutes later, James Hull received a throughball to his feet and made it 2-0.

Moving the ball around with one and two touch passing, Hollington were in full control and were making Peacehaven tire. Dan Kearley was in the right place to make it 3-0.

Fitchett, who caused problems all half, got on the end of a cross in the 38th minute to make it 4-0 and just before half time another calm finish took the score to 5-0.

Hollington’s management stressed at half time that the second period was more about performance and enjoyment than goals.

Through his non-stop running and desire to win the ball, Hull added number six after 51 minutes.

Finley Page took everyone by surprise as he picked up the ball from the halfway line and ran through the Peacehaven team before calmly slotting into the bottom corner. A pleasure to watch.

Hull and Page scored goals eight and nine as Hollington breezed forward with some excellent two-touch football.

Hollington reached double figures when Glenn Woodhurst hammered home a penalty after 85 minutes. Peacehaven nabbed a late consolation as a shot/cross sailed into the top corner of Elliott Stokes’s net.

An excellent performance from all, giving the Hollington management a headache for the upcoming fixtures. Man of the match was Hull.

Mid Sussex League Premier Division top four (played-points): 1 Cuckfield Rangers 24-64 (+63 goal difference), 2 Balcombe 24-56 (+58), 3 HOLLINGTON UNITED 22-53 (+39), 4 Lindfield 24-49 (+44).

Hollington United’s remaining fixtures: April 22 Lindfield (a), April 27 Rotherfield (h), April 30 Charlwood (n) Mid Sussex Senior Charity Cup final at Hassocks FC, May 4 Sporting Lindfield (a).