Hollington United boss wouldn’t swap cup win for league title

Hollington United manager Scott Price said he wouldn’t swap the football club’s county cup triumph for winning the league.

The Lions look highly likely to miss out on the Mid Sussex League Premier Division title, but they lifted the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup following a 1-0 win against Upper Beeding in Wednesday night’s final.

Price said: “This is the biggest trophy an intermediate club can win. Obviously we would’ve liked to have won the league, which isn’t mathematically impossible yet, but if I’m honest, would I swap this for the league? Absolutely not because we can’t go up.”

Price viewed the victory as a reward for club chairman Les Hustwayte and his unwell wife Wendy for the considerable work they have done for the club over the years.

“For me it’s more for Les and Wendy after what’s gone on,” he continued. “I made sure Les got on the pitch (to join the celebrations) and he was very emotional. Nights like this make you realise what it means to them.

“I’ve managed and played at a lot of clubs. I loved Rye, I tried Hastings (United) and Eastbourne (United), but my heart was never there. My heart’s in Hollington.

“I’ve had a couple of job offers this year and last year, but I’ve started a project here and I want to finish it.”

Price added that the victory was extra satisfying given that Hollington were removed from last season’s competition for fielding an ineligible player, albeit unwittingly, in beating eventual winners Rustington.