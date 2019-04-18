Hollington United celebrate after winning the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup alongside town mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden

Hollington United cup final triumph in pictures

Hollington United Football Club clinched the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup for the first time in its history last night (Wednesday).

A 108th minute goal from Dan Hull, shortly after Alan Foster had been sent-off, gave Hollington a 1-0 win against Upper Beeding in the final at the Sussex County FA headquarters in Lancing. Pictures by Simon Newstead

Hollington midfielder Kian Moynes on the ball
Sam White goes in for a tackle
Sam White keeps a close eye on the Upper Beeding player in possession
Hollington goalkeeper Elliott Stokes closes down an Upper Beeding forward
