World War 1 Centenary: Hastings students pay their respects at war graves

Students from Ark William Parker were honoured to represent the academy at the Royal British Legion Centenary at the war graves at the Hastings Cemetery on November 1.

Previously, in 2014, the academy were invited to commemorate 100 years of the start of WW1, and were invited again to attend the commemoration event recalling the end of WW1.

The academy has a memorial and plaque at the school for past students who were lost in the two world wars and will be holding remembrance services.

Teacher Mr Morris said “Our students represented the academy with a great deal of respect. Their behaviour during the service was impeccable especially in the rain. The students really embraced the service and felt great compassion for all who have lost their lives.

