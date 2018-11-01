Recalling people from Great War

World War 1 Centenary: Hastings people remembered in moving schools project

Cllr Kim Forward explained: “The project was launched at a free training day for teachers held at Hastings Museum.

Hastings Remembers 2 SUS-181031-125701001

“Teachers found out about the history of the area and how to make the most of the museum’s collections with Learning Officer, Samantha Smith. Historic England’s Local Heritage Education Manager.

SEE ALSO: Village creates moving poppy tribute

“Enthused by the training some schools decided to get involved in a project linked to the Centenary of the First World War. The ‘They Lived Here’ project complements the Hastings Remembers exhibition.

Schools are researching their local roll of honour or war memorial and creating a commemorative page for each person they find. Their work will be put in a scrapbook and displayed during the exhibition.”

Schools visited their local memorial to view names and carry out a condition survey using resources created by Historic England and War Memorials Trust. They have put their surveys on the War Memorials Online website.

Hastings Museum has a new collection of banners and handling boxes to help pupils understand the local stories of the First World War. The boxes contain replica objects and clothing and original archive documents such as letters and postcards. These are free for schools to loan and are already proving extremely popular.

Pupils are using the website http://www.ww1rollofhonour.co.uk/ run by Kieron Pelling to find out about local people. Kieron has searched locally for images of men and women who served in the war. There are now more than 5,250 wartime photographs on the site, which help children connect with events 100 years ago.

They Lived Here cards can be displayed to remember local people who served in the war. Schools will be sending out copies of their work, with one of the cards, to addresses of the people they have studied. They would like the occupants to display the card in the run up to the Armistice and are asking the local community to get involved.

Cards can be picked up at Hastings Museum, Hastings History House, The Shipwreck Museum or The Fishermen’s Museum. They can also be found on Kieron’s website. www.ww1rollofhonour.co.uk/index.php/they-lived-here-project/

Lois Gyves, Heritage Schools Programme Manager said: “This moving and inspiring project gives young people and local residents an opportunity to connect with the past, and to honour the sacrifices so many people made.”

See also: Couple stole charity box