World War 1 Centenary: Moving poppy tribute at Westfield

Westfield has created an amazing and moving tribute to mark 100 years since the end of the Great War.

Red poppies have sprung up on the green near the church and hand-crafted fabric poppies and wreaths even adorn the tree.

Poppies have been displayed around Westfield to mark 100 years since the end of World War One. SUS-181031-133735001

Those joining in to create the tribute display include local children, the Horticultural Society and Cubs, Brownies and Guides.

It was described as ‘wonderful’ and ‘beautiful’ when Westfield Parish Council shared it on Facebook.

These pictures were taken by Westfield parish Clerk Kate Darbyshire, who commented: “The village is doing a wonderful job of commemorating 100 years since the end of World War 1.

The village is holding a special exhibition in the Parish Church on Saturday November 3 and Sunday 4, organised by Westfield History and the Parish Council.

It commemorates the lives of those who served.

There will also be a Wall of Remembrance for relatives of current Westfield residents, a display of poems by Year 5 school children and poppies made by various groups in the village.

It takes place from 10am - 4pm. Entrance is free with donations to the Royal British Legion welcomed.

A screening of the acclaimed 1916 film of the Battle of the Somme will be showing in the village hall on Saturday November 3 at 7pm.

The film is on loan from the imperial War Museum. Entry is by donation to the Royal British Legion.

A Remembrance Parade takes place at Hastings on November 11 leaving the Town Hall at 10.30am with a service at the War Memorial at 11am.

